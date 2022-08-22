Paris Hilton pens sweet tribute for 'strong and resilient' Demi Lovato on 30th birthday

Paris Hilton celebrated long-time friend Demi Lovato's 30th birthday as she penned a sweet tribute for her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the This is Paris star dropped a series of pictures and videos with the birthday girl with a sweet note.

“Happy Birthday @Ddlovato! Sending you so much love on your special day!” Hilton began in her heartwarming tribute.

“You are real, you are kind, genuine, strong, and beautiful inside and out. I’ve known you since you were 15 and have now seen you grow in so many ways,” she added.

“You have been through so much and you are so incredibly strong and resilient. I am so proud of you and everything you do and stand for,” shared Hilton.



She went on to write that Lovato is “such an inspiration” to herself and “so many others” before adding, “Thank you for always being such a true and loyal friend.”

“Rare in this town. Love you for life fam. Can’t wait to hang soon!” Hilton concluded.