 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton pens sweet tribute for 'strong and resilient' Demi Lovato on 30th birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Paris Hilton pens sweet tribute for strong and resilient Demi Lovato on 30th birthday
Paris Hilton pens sweet tribute for 'strong and resilient' Demi Lovato on 30th birthday

Paris Hilton celebrated long-time friend Demi Lovato's 30th birthday as she penned a sweet tribute for her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the This is Paris star dropped a series of pictures and videos with the birthday girl with a sweet note.

“Happy Birthday @Ddlovato! Sending you so much love on your special day!” Hilton began in her heartwarming tribute.

“You are real, you are kind, genuine, strong, and beautiful inside and out. I’ve known you since you were 15 and have now seen you grow in so many ways,” she added.

“You have been through so much and you are so incredibly strong and resilient. I am so proud of you and everything you do and stand for,” shared Hilton.

She went on to write that Lovato is “such an inspiration” to herself and “so many others” before adding, “Thank you for always being such a true and loyal friend.”

“Rare in this town. Love you for life fam. Can’t wait to hang soon!” Hilton concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit

Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit
Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight

Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight
Caitlyn Jenner was 'nervous' to attend Kendall Jenner's tequila launch party: Here's why

Caitlyn Jenner was 'nervous' to attend Kendall Jenner's tequila launch party: Here's why
Harry warned his ‘knocking copy about Queen’ would be ‘big mistake’

Harry warned his ‘knocking copy about Queen’ would be ‘big mistake’
Kelly Clarkson, Valerie Bertinelli dish on struggling with body image: Video

Kelly Clarkson, Valerie Bertinelli dish on struggling with body image: Video
Britney Spears 'in best place' ahead of 'Hold Me Close' release despite K-Fed feud

Britney Spears 'in best place' ahead of 'Hold Me Close' release despite K-Fed feud
Prince William, Harry’s tensions ‘reaching boiling point’: report

Prince William, Harry’s tensions ‘reaching boiling point’: report
'Queen ready to strike' as Harry and William's feud escalates

'Queen ready to strike' as Harry and William's feud escalates
Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bia have ended their relationship after few months of romance

Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bia have ended their relationship after few months of romance
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz exude couple goals as they stepped out in Beverly Hills

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz exude couple goals as they stepped out in Beverly Hills
George RR Martin has more ‘influence’ on House of the Dragon: Here’s why

George RR Martin has more ‘influence’ on House of the Dragon: Here’s why
Ariel Winter grabs attention in her chic avatar as she attends co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding

Ariel Winter grabs attention in her chic avatar as she attends co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding

Latest

view all