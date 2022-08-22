Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview

Britain's Channel 4 is all geared up to release Prince Andrew: The Musical which will take a satirical dig at the disgraced royal's scandal-hit life to marl his 40th birthday.

The broadcaster announced that the programmed designed to hark back to the channel’s “radical, irreverent and iconoclastic roots.”

Prince Andrew: The Musical has been written by the comedian Kieran Hodgson who will also be helming the character of the Duke of York.

The show will be exploring the “key events, relationships, and controversies of Andrew’s life” including the notorious Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

The disastrous 2019 interview, recorded inside Buckingham Palace, was an effort to damage control after he was associated with Giuffre.

During the interview, Andrew denied having alleged sexual relations with Giuffre or even meeting her.

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein have become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said.

"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."