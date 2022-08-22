Bella Hadid opens up on losing modelling jobs and friends after her Anti-Israel stance

 
Bella Hadid, daughter of Dutch supermodel and Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, has revealed that she lost many of her friends after her anti-Israel stance.

The 25-year-old model spoke openly about her stance on Israel, admitting her views have led to both friends and companies shunning her.

Gigi Hadid's sister slammed Israel in the past due to the conflict between the Jewish state and Palestine, talking openly on social media about the crisis.

Speaking to Libyan-American journalist Noor Tagouri on his podcast, The fashionista admitted: 'There have been so many brands that have stopped working with me. A lot of friends have also turned their backs on me.

'I had friends that completely dropped me, like even friends that I had been having dinner with on Friday nights, for seven years, now just won't let me into their house.'

Bella Hadid walked the runway for high-end brands such as Balmain, Tom Ford, Givenchy, Chanel and Victoria's Secret - but explains that she has been declined jobs due to her political stance.

The model was born in Washington, D.C., where she spent the first four years of her life growing up around relatives from her Palestinian side. But after her parents split when Bella was four, she and her siblings - Gigi and Anwar - relocated to Santa Barbara, California, with their mother.

Bella added that was often the only Arab girl in her class at school, which resulted in her being regularly subjected to racist bullying and left her feeling 'sad and lonely.'

