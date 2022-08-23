Kangana Ranaut's nomination withdrawn by Filmfare after her threats to sue

Filmfare Awards has withdrawn Kangana Ranaut’s nomination for Best Actress after she threatened to sue them

In a lengthy statement, the magazine said, “As is customary during the awards, Filmfare’s Executive Editor informed Ms. Ranaut about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category and asked for her address to send across the invitation.”

They also shared an excerpt from their message to Kangana, which read, “Hello Kangana, heartiest congratulations on your nomination for the Filmfare Awards…”

The official statement went on to read: “At no time was there any insinuation of an award being given to her or any request for performance at the event made.”

“This is a patently false accusation being made by Ms Ranaut… Filmfare Awards are… awarded irrespective of the fact that a nominee attends or performs at the function. Further, Ms. Ranaut a 5-time Filmfare Awardee, was given the award twice in absentia (2014 & 2015). Despite knowing that she would neither attend nor perform,” the statement continued.

“Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill,” Filmfare further stated.

In response to her nominee revocation, Kangana wrote, “@filmfare has finally withdrawn my best actress nominations, thanks to everyone who supported me in this fight against corrupt system but this doesn't stop me from taking legal action against them…”