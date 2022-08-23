Andrew Garfield admits he 'fasted alot' was 'celibate' in spiritual journey

Andrew Garfield is opening up about the preparation her had to undergo to perform the role of a Jesuit priest in Silence.



The 2016 movie, that is set in the 17th century, portrays Andrew as a spiritual man who abstains from worldly pleasures.

Speaking about his journey in an episode of the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, the actor added: “I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals, I was celibate for six months and I was fasting a lot,” Garfield said in Monday’s episode of the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast.



“It was very cool, man,” he continued. “I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time.”

Speaking upon the drawbacks and misconceptions of method acting, the Spider Man actor added: “There [have] been a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is, I think."

He continued: “People are still acting in that way, and it’s not about being an a–hole to everyone on set. It’s actually just about living truthfully under imagined circumstances and being really nice to the crew simultaneously and being a normal human being and being able to drop it when you need to and staying in it when you want to stay in it.”