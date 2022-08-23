 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being mocked for their extreme self-confidence.

The couple, who is all set to return to UK two years after leaving the country in 2022, will attend One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit in September.

Speaking about the audacity of the couple, a former Buckingham Palace staffer told the Daily Beast: "The chutzpah of those two is unreal.

"Their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected (at the Sandringham Summit), but it looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway."

Meanwhile, expert Duncan Larcombe believes this trip is a "calculated provocation" on the Sussexes' part.

He claimed: "They are seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the Queen."

Harry and Meghan left UK in 2020 and stepped back from their position as senior royals.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

Michael Jackson’s nephew slams magazine for calling Harry Styles ‘New King of Pop’

Michael Jackson’s nephew slams magazine for calling Harry Styles ‘New King of Pop’
William to 'inflame' tensions after 'dancing over Harry's feet' next month

William to 'inflame' tensions after 'dancing over Harry's feet' next month
Princess Diana 'death note' was kept secret for 6 years after tragic accident

Princess Diana 'death note' was kept secret for 6 years after tragic accident
George, Charlotte and Louis to start new school near Windsor in September

George, Charlotte and Louis to start new school near Windsor in September

Meghan Markle is eating her 'Californian cake' while 'cashing-up' UK

Meghan Markle is eating her 'Californian cake' while 'cashing-up' UK

Queen deciding what 'shamed' Andrew can 'do with his life' in 'intense talks'

Queen deciding what 'shamed' Andrew can 'do with his life' in 'intense talks'
'Edgy' Kim Kardashian sprays her food with glass cleaner 'to avoid eating'

'Edgy' Kim Kardashian sprays her food with glass cleaner 'to avoid eating'
Andrew Garfield admits he 'fasted alot' was 'celibate' in spiritual journey

Andrew Garfield admits he 'fasted alot' was 'celibate' in spiritual journey
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia nuptials were ode to 2002 engagement: Insider

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia nuptials were ode to 2002 engagement: Insider
Victoria Beckham leaves fans confused over upper class accent

Victoria Beckham leaves fans confused over upper class accent
Shakira suffering from awful sleeplessness and worry amid tax fraud and breakup

Shakira suffering from awful sleeplessness and worry amid tax fraud and breakup

Latest

view all