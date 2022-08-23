Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for the second time in a lavish wedding ceremony this weekend in Georgia.

The newly wedded couple made sure to make the three-day wedding ceremony memorable for the guests as well as they surprised them with custom-made ‘wedding gifts,’ sent to their hotel rooms.

The personalized wedding gift was revealed on the internet after one of the hotel guests (not associated with the wedding) received an unexpected present - courtesy of Affleck and Lopez.

“I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed on Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi.

A note that came with the custom chocolate boxes read, “Thank you so much for making our wedding weekend celebration so special. Sweet dreams, J & B.”

Earlier, J.Lo and Affleck welcomed their guests by sending them custom-made tote bags emblazoned with “JB.” The couple also added a personal touch to each bag by adorning the straps with a name tag for every guest who attended their second nuptials on Saturday.