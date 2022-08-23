 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for the second time in a lavish wedding ceremony this weekend in Georgia.

The newly wedded couple made sure to make the three-day wedding ceremony memorable for the guests as well as they surprised them with custom-made ‘wedding gifts,’ sent to their hotel rooms.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

The personalized wedding gift was revealed on the internet after one of the hotel guests (not associated with the wedding) received an unexpected present - courtesy of Affleck and Lopez.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

“I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed on Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi.

A note that came with the custom chocolate boxes read, “Thank you so much for making our wedding weekend celebration so special. Sweet dreams, J & B.”

Earlier, J.Lo and Affleck welcomed their guests by sending them custom-made tote bags emblazoned with “JB.” The couple also added a personal touch to each bag by adorning the straps with a name tag for every guest who attended their second nuptials on Saturday.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert
Michael Jackson’s nephew slams magazine for calling Harry Styles ‘New King of Pop’

Michael Jackson’s nephew slams magazine for calling Harry Styles ‘New King of Pop’
William to 'inflame' tensions after 'dancing over Harry's feet' next month

William to 'inflame' tensions after 'dancing over Harry's feet' next month
Princess Diana 'death note' was kept secret for 6 years after tragic accident

Princess Diana 'death note' was kept secret for 6 years after tragic accident
George, Charlotte and Louis to start new school near Windsor in September

George, Charlotte and Louis to start new school near Windsor in September

Meghan Markle is eating her 'Californian cake' while 'cashing-up' UK

Meghan Markle is eating her 'Californian cake' while 'cashing-up' UK

Queen deciding what 'shamed' Andrew can 'do with his life' in 'intense talks'

Queen deciding what 'shamed' Andrew can 'do with his life' in 'intense talks'
'Edgy' Kim Kardashian sprays her food with glass cleaner 'to avoid eating'

'Edgy' Kim Kardashian sprays her food with glass cleaner 'to avoid eating'
Andrew Garfield admits he 'fasted alot' was 'celibate' in spiritual journey

Andrew Garfield admits he 'fasted alot' was 'celibate' in spiritual journey
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia nuptials were ode to 2002 engagement: Insider

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia nuptials were ode to 2002 engagement: Insider
Victoria Beckham leaves fans confused over upper class accent

Victoria Beckham leaves fans confused over upper class accent
Shakira suffering from awful sleeplessness and worry amid tax fraud and breakup

Shakira suffering from awful sleeplessness and worry amid tax fraud and breakup

Latest

view all