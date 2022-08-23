 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B gives befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Cardi B gave a befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids.

Shields, 43, brought up the name of the 29-year-old musical superstar as he was critical of the banning of influencer/former kickboxer Andrew Tate, 35, from multiple social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Meta, which owns both Instagram and Facebook, told NPR that Tate had violated the hate speech policy, while TikTok told the outlet that Tate's account was permanently banned due to misogynistic remarks.

Tate had been banned from Twitter in 2017 after remarks that rape victims 'bear responsibility,' and that women belong at home, Buzzfeed reported.

Cardi B's name was mentioned by Shields in a tweet as he wrote, 'People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians.

The I Like It artist, 29, defended herself, writing, 'I'm married, I don't smoke weed, I don't pop pills, I don't do coke.'

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

The Bodak Yellow artist, who is mother to children Kulture, four, and Wave, 11 months, added, 'I'm a mom of 2 kids and I do a lot of charity work…but hey let me put cardi into it to defend a man who defends misogyny and rape.'

The New York native, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, appeared to delete her tweet following the exchange.

Cardi B in 2020 donated $1 million donation toward coronavirus relief, and also funded the purchase of 20,000 meals for frontline workers in New York.


More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'

Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'
Scott Disick ‘very shaken up’ following car accident: ‘Counting his blessings’

Scott Disick ‘very shaken up’ following car accident: ‘Counting his blessings’
Gal Gadot’s hubby believes Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy’s ‘good omen’ for ‘Heart of Stone’

Gal Gadot’s hubby believes Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy’s ‘good omen’ for ‘Heart of Stone’
Megan Thee Stallion channels Sailor Moon for her performance

Megan Thee Stallion channels Sailor Moon for her performance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert
Michael Jackson’s nephew slams magazine for calling Harry Styles ‘New King of Pop’

Michael Jackson’s nephew slams magazine for calling Harry Styles ‘New King of Pop’
William to 'inflame' tensions after 'dancing over Harry's feet' next month

William to 'inflame' tensions after 'dancing over Harry's feet' next month
Princess Diana 'death note' was kept secret for 6 years after tragic accident

Princess Diana 'death note' was kept secret for 6 years after tragic accident
George, Charlotte and Louis to start new school near Windsor in September

George, Charlotte and Louis to start new school near Windsor in September

Meghan Markle is eating her 'Californian cake' while 'cashing-up' UK

Meghan Markle is eating her 'Californian cake' while 'cashing-up' UK

Queen deciding what 'shamed' Andrew can 'do with his life' in 'intense talks'

Queen deciding what 'shamed' Andrew can 'do with his life' in 'intense talks'

Latest

view all