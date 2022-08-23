Cardi B gives befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids

Cardi B gave a befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids.

Shields, 43, brought up the name of the 29-year-old musical superstar as he was critical of the banning of influencer/former kickboxer Andrew Tate, 35, from multiple social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.



Meta, which owns both Instagram and Facebook, told NPR that Tate had violated the hate speech policy, while TikTok told the outlet that Tate's account was permanently banned due to misogynistic remarks.

Tate had been banned from Twitter in 2017 after remarks that rape victims 'bear responsibility,' and that women belong at home, Buzzfeed reported.

Cardi B's name was mentioned by Shields in a tweet as he wrote, 'People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians.

The I Like It artist, 29, defended herself, writing, 'I'm married, I don't smoke weed, I don't pop pills, I don't do coke.'

Photo credit: DailyMail

The Bodak Yellow artist, who is mother to children Kulture, four, and Wave, 11 months, added, 'I'm a mom of 2 kids and I do a lot of charity work…but hey let me put cardi into it to defend a man who defends misogyny and rape.'

The New York native, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, appeared to delete her tweet following the exchange.

Cardi B in 2020 donated $1 million donation toward coronavirus relief, and also funded the purchase of 20,000 meals for frontline workers in New York.



