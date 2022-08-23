Parents express concerns over royal children’s admission to Berkshire school

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are set to start a new school in September as the royal family has decided to move from central London to Windsor, Kensington Palace has confirmed on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will join the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.

However, the recent announcement has sparked worry among parents of some existing pupils at the school.

Some of them have expressed their concerns that members of the royal family will create ‘tight – all inclusive’ environment in the school.

One parent was quoted describing the “acres of space and no pushiness” as defining the “tight, all-inclusive community” at Lambrook.

“We’ll see what happens – if it gets too crazy we won’t send our second child there,” said another. “We like it the way it is,” reported The Telegraph.

William and Kate announced the family will be shortly relocating from central London’s Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, Berkshire. They will be closer to the Queen Elizabeth’s base at Windsor.