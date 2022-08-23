'Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn opens up about ‘intense’ mental health issues

Tyler Blackburn is opening up about his struggles with mental health.

Taking to microblogging and social networking site, Monday the Roswell, New Mexico actor, 35, explained his absence from season three and part of season four of the CW show and acknowledged that "intense mental health issues" were primarily to blame.



“I was dealing with intense health issues that lead to, at times, intense mental health issues during seasons 3 & 4. I had to step down from filming season 4 and every single person in the cast and crew, as well as everyone at @warnerbros and TheCW, showed so much compassion,” he said.

Blackburn concluded, "I am forever grateful to the human beings that made up this show.”

In May, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared that he had struggled with his physical health in an Instagram post, writing a lengthy caption alongside two bookended mirror selfies.

In 2019, the actor also opened up about his bisexuality in an interview with The Advocate.