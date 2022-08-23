Catwalk to dog walk: Kate Moss photos with pet pooch will melt your heart

Kate Moss's recent pictures with her pet pooch will absolutely steal your heart.

Kate has dazzled on the catwalk for almost 30 years, but who knows if she can be as stylish on a dog walk on Monday.

The supermodel, 48, cut a stylish figure in a colourful paisley blouse while cradling her beloved papillon dog Stanley in her arms while running errands in London.

The iconic cover girl showed off her toned legs in a black denim skirt and wore a pair of chunky matching clogs for the outing.

Photo credit: DailyMail

She made the most of the sun as she hid behind a pair of clear-framed sunglasses and wore minimal makeup.

Kate welcomed her dog into her family in 2017 but also shared a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross named Archie with her ex-husband Jamie Hince, whom she split from in 2015.