Jonathan Scott breakdown six-day holiday décor with Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott revealed the lengthy process of decorating his and fiancé Zooey Deschanel’s Los Angeles home for Christmas.

Scott is known for his popular reality TV series The Property Dealer, in which he appears with his brother Drew Scott, where they renovate, sold and purchase real estate.

The Canadian star is also known for creating extensive themed decorations for Christmas. Previously, he documented the whole theme and thought process behind his work on his website.

For this year, in conversation with the People magazine, Scott revealed that he and his fiancé started preparations in November and took six days to complete it.

“I start on the inside because it takes about five or six days for us to do the whole inside,” he said, noting that they usually enlist expert Stephen Brown from Glitterville Studios to help bring their vision to life.

He continues, “And then what we do is we wait until actual Thanksgiving has passed and then we change the outdoor décor, so along the street and stuff like that.”

The couple also loves to fill their house with DIY projects. Scott noted that some cardboard mistletoe bunches are put on display in the home making a great way to incorporate crafting with kids during the Holiday season.

And when it comes to kids, he says it’s important to establish “ground rules” regarding any delicate decorations throughout the house.

Scott, who got engaged with Deschanel IN August 2023, is soon-to-be-stepdad to her two kids, Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

The couple first met in April 2019, while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series together, along with Scott’s brothers and Deschanel's sisters.