Bruce Willis' wife opens up about taking 'impossible decisions' for husband

Emma Heming Willis shares sad update about Bruce Willis’s dementia battle

Bruce Willis’ family has had to make many difficult choices because of the actor’s deteriorating health, and his wife Emma Heming Willis cannot believe the negative public reaction they have faced.

The 47-year-old model and actress was moved to tears as she discussed her husband’s condition and his recent move into a separate home.

“These are hard decisions. These are impossible — I’m getting choked up thinking about it. They’re impossible decisions. This is not how I envisioned our life,” Emma noted during the End Well 2025 conference in Los Angeles.

The Perfume star continued, “I had to make the best and safest decision for our family, and I knew by being honest and open about it that it would be met with a lot of judgment.”

She went on to share that it’s easy for people outside their family to criticise them for moving the actor, 70, into another place, but the people close to them understand and have been nothing but supportive.

“I also have Bruce’s mother who is in her 90s. I have Bruce’s brother and sister and cousins and they have been so loving and supportive and nonjudgmental,” said Emma.

Following Bruce’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, Emma had to step up to make crucial decisions for their children - Mabel Ray Willis, 13, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 11.

As The Sixth Sense star’s condition worsens, their family has stuck together to fight the circumstances together.