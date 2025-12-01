Camila Mendes suffers heartbreaking loss of her grandmother

Camila Mendes, 31, says 'I love you forever' as she announces the death of her grandmother

Camila Mendes is mourning the loss of her family’s matriarch.

The Riverdale star announced on November 30 that her grandmother, Léa Mariza Maia, has passed away. Sharing throwback picture of her and her grandmother, Mendes paid a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram.

“Rest in peace, grandma lea…” she began, calling her grandmother “the wisest, strongest matriarch” and “the most graceful, dignified, self-respecting woman i’ve ever known.”

“i’m gonna miss staying up late…listening to your advice on love and partnership. i’m gonna miss eating your famous pao de mel. hearing that sweet, high-pitched giggle of yours that brought me so much joy,” the 31-year-old added.

The rest of the tribute was in Portuguese, and the following is a translation provided by Meta: “I love you forever, Grandma… what a beautiful life you’ve lived, full of love, respect, affection, and cats… you are already greatly missed in my life, but I know your spirit is still here, watching over me and all the family. Just play a song by Roberto Carlos and we all feel your presence.”

The message ended with a simple “Rest in peace, grandma.”

Though Camila herself was born in the US, her parents and grandparents are Brazilian.