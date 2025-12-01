Bradley Cooper sparks buzz with unexpected on-set story of 'Is This Thing On'

Bradley Cooper shared a light and honest moment about his dog Charlie while promoting his new film Is This Thing On.

The 50-year-old actor appeared with the dog in the movie and joked that Charlie become full of himself after gaining attention from earlier work.

Cooper reminded the audience that his dog was seen in A Star Is Born and even received an award for that interesting performance.

The Hustle star further explained that the Charlie was very young at the time and loved the experience, adding that the dog behaved in an overly proud way during the new project and called him unbearable in a playful tone.

Cooper also reflected on a time when PEOPLE magazine gave him the title of Sexiest Man Alive in 2011. His friend Dax Shepard said the actor first believed the magazine was playing a trick on him and did not take the title seriously.

Shepard shared the story on his podcast and said that Cooper got no idea how admired he was, adding that many successful people still dealt with insecurities even when the world viewed them as confident.

The Hollywood icon spoke about his personal life as well as he has a daughter named Lea with his former partner Irina Shayk.

Moreover, Bradley said that becoming a father changed his direction and gave him a sense of purpose, calling fatherhood as an anchor that shaped his choices and guided him toward a more meaningful way of living.