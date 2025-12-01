 
Geo News

Mario Lopez honours firefighters in new film ‘The Christmas Sparks'

Mario Lopez stars along with Ali Cobrin, Erika Rivera and Charlie Besso in ‘The Christmas Spark’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 01, 2025

Mario Lopez honours firefighters in new film ‘The Christmas Sparks
Mario Lopez honours firefighters in new film ‘The Christmas Sparks'

Mario Lopez, actor and TV host, opened up about his role in the new film, The Christmas Spark.

In conversation with the Access Hollywood, Lopez said, "This was special to me because we got to pay our respects to the firefighters and first responders, especially since earlier in the year, we had the devastating fires in Los Angeles."

The synopsis of the film states that, "A passed-over corporate lawyer (Lopez) joins his small town’s Fire Department, where he competes with a fallen hero’s son – and finds unexpected sparks with his widowed mom (played by Ali Cobrin)."

He continued, "So I wanted to pay homage to them, and I really felt we did that along with the romantic, more emotional, heartfelt Christmas story."

He went on share his working experience with Cobrin and Charlie Besso, saying, "I loved working with them. They are both talented and just great people. I really enjoyed working with them, and I would love to work with them again."

Talking about his own character arch, he added, "I like that my character was dealing with a lot of emotion — perhaps going through a midlife crisis — as an attorney turning into a firefighter, but ultimately, he finds out what’s really important."

He also went on to reflect the lessons he learned from the screenplay, The Dancing with the Stars performer, shared, "It taught me that you are never too old to learn, to grow, and to try new things."

The Christmas Spark was released on November 28.

More From Entertainment

Jonathan Scott breakdown six-day holiday décor with Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott breakdown six-day holiday décor with Zooey Deschanel
Rihanna celebrates historic milestone: 'God ain't forget bout me!'
Rihanna celebrates historic milestone: 'God ain't forget bout me!'
Real reason behind Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban messy split revealed?
Real reason behind Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban messy split revealed?
Diddy's world turned upside down by new shocking allegations
Diddy's world turned upside down by new shocking allegations
Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing spotted dinning together after years of bad blood
Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing spotted dinning together after years of bad blood
‘DWTS' pro Emma Slater reveals surprising crossover for next season
‘DWTS' pro Emma Slater reveals surprising crossover for next season
Vanessa Hudgens shares postpartum update after welcoming second child
Vanessa Hudgens shares postpartum update after welcoming second child
'Alien Earth' finally hits screens worldwide after long wait
'Alien Earth' finally hits screens worldwide after long wait
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepherd kids call mom villain in parents' movie
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepherd kids call mom villain in parents' movie