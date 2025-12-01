Mario Lopez honours firefighters in new film ‘The Christmas Sparks'

Mario Lopez, actor and TV host, opened up about his role in the new film, The Christmas Spark.

In conversation with the Access Hollywood, Lopez said, "This was special to me because we got to pay our respects to the firefighters and first responders, especially since earlier in the year, we had the devastating fires in Los Angeles."

The synopsis of the film states that, "A passed-over corporate lawyer (Lopez) joins his small town’s Fire Department, where he competes with a fallen hero’s son – and finds unexpected sparks with his widowed mom (played by Ali Cobrin)."

He continued, "So I wanted to pay homage to them, and I really felt we did that along with the romantic, more emotional, heartfelt Christmas story."

He went on share his working experience with Cobrin and Charlie Besso, saying, "I loved working with them. They are both talented and just great people. I really enjoyed working with them, and I would love to work with them again."

Talking about his own character arch, he added, "I like that my character was dealing with a lot of emotion — perhaps going through a midlife crisis — as an attorney turning into a firefighter, but ultimately, he finds out what’s really important."

He also went on to reflect the lessons he learned from the screenplay, The Dancing with the Stars performer, shared, "It taught me that you are never too old to learn, to grow, and to try new things."

The Christmas Spark was released on November 28.