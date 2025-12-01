Rihanna celebrates historic milestone: 'God ain't forget bout me!'

Rihanna announces major news after welcoming son Rocki

Rihanna might not be releasing new music for a while, but her legacy in the music industry is undeniable and has just received new acknowledgement.

The 37-year-old singer took to X and celebrated her new milestone, announced by the official chart data social media account.

The Diamonds hitmaker has set a record for being the first Black female artist to hold a position on the Billboard 200 chart for 500 weeks.

Rihanna earned the record with her album, ANTI, which was released in 2016 and hasn’t left the charts since. Celebrating the record, she wrote, "God ain't forget about me!," on X.

With hit tracks that are still popular like Work, Higher, and Love on the Brain, the 2016 album debuted at Number 27 and climbed its way up to the top.

The all-time list of albums which have stayed on the charts for more than 500 weeks is very short, and Rihanna has cemented her status as a musician by earning a place in it.

Fans flocked to the post congratulating the This Is What You Came For songstress on the milestone, and lined up the requests for new music.

Rihanna has not returned to music since her last album in 2016, and fans have been waiting for a new album for nine years.

During her music hiatus, the Grammy winner embraced motherhood as she is raising her three kids with A$AP Rocky, while also managing her billion-dollar beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.