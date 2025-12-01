Real reason behind Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban messy split revealed?

Keith Urban foreshadowed Nicole Kidman's split before calling it quits

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban parted ways in September this year, but the country star seemed decided on the matter way earlier.

The 57-year-old appeared to drop hints about the split in his show, The Road, which was filmed way earlier and was followed by the divorce news.

During the competition show, Kidman performed a song Messed Up as Me, in which touches upon the emotional turmoil of a toxic relationship when it is clearly heading towards the end.

“When you get mad, you stay that way / And you always say you’re doin’ OK / But we both know it’s probably a lie / And you’re fallin’ to pieces on the inside. And you’re out tonight like you always are / You’re dressed to kill, and your lips are red, and misery still loves company,” The Fighter singer sings on the song.

Urban previously reflected on the song, sharing, “This song is about a relationship … should we call it a relationship ??? We’re calling it a relationship. It’s about two people who know they aren’t good for each other. It’s dysfunctional, makes no sense, it might even be toxic, but they keep going back because there’s one thing they’re REALLY good at !!!”

Although he explained the song in March 2024, the internet thinks he was referring to his own marital woes, considering what came later.