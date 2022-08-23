 
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of new clothing range for curvy women: Video

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Victoria Beckham has recently been applauded by her fans for the launch of her new VB Body dress to her fashion line.

According to The New York Post, the new line includes 12 pieces for women sized between six and 18, and available in a range of colours. The fashionista finally added plus sizes to her label after being criticised for designing only for women as skinny as herself.

“Designed in our signature compact knit, VB Body gently sculpts and flatters the figure,” wrote the fashion designer on her Instagram post.

She continued, “This season sees elevated takes on wear-everywhere pieces, including scallop detailing, a new square neckline and an open-back bodysuit.”

In a video, Model Shareefa J dazzled in an emerald green one-shoulder dress, a pink frock as well as a white crop-top and a matching skirt.

Social media fans and followers expressed their excitement over Victoria’s new clothing range and showered their love in the comments section.

One user remarked, “It’s nice to actually see real and plus-sized women in VB clothes, instead of size zero women.”

Another chimed in and said, “Finally queen! You listened to our feedback and used curvaceous models for your campaign.”

“Finally, some nice designs for us curvy ladies,” added other follower. 

