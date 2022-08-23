 
entertainment
Demi Lovato gives advice to young Disney stars: ‘Take it easy’

Demi Lovato has recently offered their two cents to the young Disney stars in the entertainment industry.

According to PEOPLE, Lovato, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, told PopSugar, “It’s more important to have a personal life than it is a career at that age.”

Reflecting on their childhood in the public eye in the early 2000s, the musician shared, “I think that’s what got lost in the era of Disney when I was in it. We were all working so hard, running ourselves into the ground.”

“I didn’t have a lot of fun in my downtime as often thinking about what I needed to do next in addition to feeling forced to act a certain way,” explained the 30-year-old.

The Confident crooner added that young stars don’t experience “life as a teenager” so it’s better to “take it easy” before embarking on the acting career.

Lovato advised, “If you want to be a teenager, be a teenager. If you want to do this for a living, maybe wait a little bit until you're older so you can have life experience under your belt.”

“You don't have to be on top of the world. Enjoy your time right now. Be present,” they concluded.

