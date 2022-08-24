Amber Heard ‘ghosted’ by Hollywood pals as she reaches out for help

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022
Amber Heard is reportedly getting snubbed by her Hollywood pals as she reaches out to friends like Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie for help after losing a defamation case against her ex-Johnny Depp, reported Star Magazine.
According to several sources close to the Aquaman actress, Amber was forced to relocate to a smaller house as she lost out on money and any new projects.
Amber reportedly then turned to her industry friends for help, however, her calls were ignored.
An insider claimed: “Amber has reached out to her old party pals like Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Margot Robbie, hoping they'll help her with a place to stay.”
The source then added: “She's getting snubbed and, in many cases, flat out ghosted.”
The Never Back Down actress in June lost a defamation case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny, with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor being awarded $8.2million in damages.