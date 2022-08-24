 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Web Desk

Amber Heard is ‘radioactive’ after losing to Johnny Depp, claim friends

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Amber Heard is said to have become ‘radioactive’ in Hollywood after losing to Johnny Depp
Amber Heard is said to have become ‘radioactive’ in Hollywood after losing the defamation case against her ex-Johnny Depp, as per sources quoted by Star Magazine.

The claim came from sources close to the Aquaman actress, who believe that she has been reaching out to friends for help as she tries to rebuild her life and career, however, is being ignored or ‘ghosted’.

According to an insider, many of her old pals believe that Amber is now ‘radioactive’ and that staying away from her is the best choice despite many of them sympathising with her.

After losing the defamation case against Johnny, Amber was asked to pay her ex more than $8million in damages.

