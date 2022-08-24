Shakira’s seeking ‘psychological support’ after Gerard Pique split: ‘She’s Devastated’

File Footage

Shakira’s shocking breakup with partner of 12 years Gerard Pique has left her “emotionally devastated” so much so that the singer’s seeking “psychological support.”

The Waka Waka singer has been “going through a difficult time” ever since the split and especially after Pique’s pictures with new girlfriend became public, paparazzi Jordi Martin said as per Spanish media outlet Marca.

"I can say that [Shakira] is in a bad place," Martin shared. "She is emotionally devastated. She has even needed psychological support.

"She never expected Pique to be like this," added Martin, who claims to have followed the couple since the beginning of their romance.

"My relationship with Pique and Shakira goes back 12 years, from the beginning of their relationship," said Martin. "That is, the first day they were together in Ibiza.”

"That night I was already on duty and I've always specialised when it comes to them," he added while saying that, "at the beginning, it was a very beautiful relationship, very intense.”

“There was a lot of passion between them, but the break-up has been very painful for Shakira,” he noted.

Martin further talked about the Barcelona player’s new found romance with 22-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti, "Gerard is very much in love with her.”

“He isn't considering breaking up with her at all," Martin revealed. "Despite rumours they are going to split, they are very much in love. That's why Shakira is going through a difficult time."

He even shared pictures of the pop star looking sad while at a part with her boys, Sasha and Milan, whom she shares with the sports star, as per The Sun.

“The day after the images of Gerard Pique kissing Clara went around the planet, I went to Shakira's house,” Martin said as per the outlet.

"I want to thank her because I know how bad things are going for her,” he added. "Couples can break up and absolutely nothing happens but Gerard is acting badly and is causing damage."

The former lovebirds announced their separation in June this year after 12-year-long romance.



