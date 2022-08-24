 
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ creator explains why he chose kids games: 'Life or death matches'

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

The real reason Netflix’s Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk used children’s games from his own childhood in the life-or-death sequences.

He made the admission in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter and began by admitting,“ I wanted to make this show for people to realize that the world is unfair, and ask themselves why and where we can start to make changes. I’m not trying to say that capitalism is bad in and of itself — I just wanted to raise this question about what we can do to change our system to a fairer one.”

The reason I created the show was to convey this message, but at the same time, I also wanted to be successful; I wanted to make money. I think it’s just normal that we have this business happening around Squid Game because we live in a capitalistic society.”

“There has been a lot of investment put into this show, and the reason is to make money out of it. So, in a competitive and capitalistic world, I think these businesses happening is just natural.”

