Prince Harry heading to UK to ‘heal regrets’ and ‘make things right’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry has tons of regret regarding Megixt and is allegedly fueled by ‘guilt’ in his upcoming return trip to the UK.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield brought this insight to light in her latest chat.

She issued the admissions to Express UK and began by saying, “I believe Prince Harry has regrets over the way that he handled his exit and perhaps his Oprah interview.”

Before concluding she even went on to say, “Unfortunately, the Sussexes have responsibilities around creating content and I suspect that this trip has more to do with content creation than healing any old wounds.”

This claim has come after news of Meghan Markle's new podcast release, Archetypes, hit mainstream media and started incurring backlash.

