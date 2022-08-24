 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
'House of the Dragon’: Paddy Considine speaks up about filming first episode's ‘brutal’ birth scene

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Paddy Considine is sharing a disturbing yet emotional scene that is featured in House of the Dragon's premiere episode.

The actor, who plays King Viserys, said the first episode's graphic C-section scene resulting in Queen Aemma's death was much more disturbing than what actually aired.

"Those were hard days filming," he told Insider during a roundtable conversation. "It was tough to shoot. It's all make-believe, but it was tough."


"It was very emotional," Considine, 48, continued. "In fact, it was a lot more brutal and a lot more emotional than it ends up in the final episode. And I wasn't sure about that when I first saw it."

The scene, which aired in episode one of House of the Dragon on HBO Sunday, shows Considine's character King Viserys making a difficult decision about the life of his wife, Queen Aemma (Sion Brooke.) While giving birth, the King is told she'll surely die but the child would have a chance at life if a C-section is administered.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.


