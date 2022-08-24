 
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle calls out strict royal rules after sharing horrific fire story

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Meghan Markle seemed to call out the strict royal protocols that prevented her and Prince Harry from attending to their son Archie after his nursery caught fire during a royal tour.

According to International Business Times, the Duchess of Sussex, on her podcast Archetypes, seemed to take jibe at royal engagement rules when she recalled how, during a royal tour to South Africa, Archie’s nursery caught fire but she and Prince Harry were expected to get on with their day’s schedule.

As per Meghan, the scary fire incident happened when Archie was just about four and a half months old, and was left behind with a nanny while Meghan and Harry went about their royal engagements.

Meghan then recalled the aftermath of the scary incident, saying: “As a mother, you go, Oh, my God, what? Everyone's in tears, everyone's shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement?”

She then added that she had told people around her at the time that it did not ‘make any sense’ to her. 

