Meghan Markle's podcast featuring Mariah Carey to start another Eminem-Nick Cannon beef?

Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Abdul Hafeez

By
Abdul Hafeez

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

The next Archetypes podcast by Meghan – part of the Sussexes' multimillion-pound deal with Spotify – will feature singer Mariah Carey.

Carey married Nick Cannon in 2008 and they finalized their divorce in 2016.

Mariah has been the chief reason behind a beef between Eminem and Nick Cannon.

Both have attacked each other in multiple diss tracks.

Eminem dated Mariah for around six months in 2001 and they ended things on bad terms, with Eminem blasting her ever since, including on diss track The Warning.

Eminem and Cannon's feud spans more than a decade. The issues between them largely stemmed from Cannon's relationship with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, who Em has dissed on multiple occasions. 

It's been a while since Eminem targeted Nick but his fans have started wondering whether Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey's conversation on the podcast is going to stay another war between them.

Spotify recently premiered the long-awaited Meghan Markel's podcast Archetypes—a new series in which the Duchess of Sussex investigates the labels that try to hold women back and shares stories from inspiring women across generations who conquered tropes in their lives.

In the first episode, Serena Williams talks with Meghan about ambition, how they both juggle motherhood, and her evolution. UC Berkeley professor Laura Kray also joined the conversation.

