Savannah Guthrie mother disappearance takes MAJOR turn

The search for Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, has taken a dramatic turn.

The FBI has arrested a California man accused of exploiting the disappearance the 84-year-old who has been missing since January 31.

Authorities charged Derrick Callella, 42, of Hawthorne, California, with transmitting a ransom demand in interstate commerce and using telecommunications to abuse, threaten and harass family members.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Callella sent text messages to Guthrie’s sister Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni shortly after Savannah and her siblings released a video plea to anyone who may have taken their mother.

The complaint alleged Callella demanded payment in Bitcoin, writing, “Did you get the bitcoin were [sic] waiting on our end for the transaction.”

He also placed a brief nine-second call to another family member.

Investigators traced the messages to an IP address linked to Callella’s home, and he later admitted to sending them after pulling family information from a cyber website.

The arrest came just one day after Savannah Guthrie, alongside her siblings Annie and Camron, publicly appealed for proof of life and direct communication from anyone involved in their mother’s disappearance.

“We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her,” Savannah said in the emotional video. “We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

Callella is no stranger to law enforcement; he was previously arrested in October 2025 in connection with an overtime theft scheme involving LA County employees, according to Los Angeles magazine.

Officials emphasized that Callella’s charges are unrelated to another ransom demand received by a Tucson news outlet earlier this week, which listed a Bitcoin wallet address.

That demand is believed to have come from a different source.

“The Department of Justice will protect victims and families at all costs, and grief profiteers will be held accountable,” U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine said in a statement.

FBI agent Heith Janke added, “Imposters who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation—we will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions.”

Authorities are continuing their search for Nancy Guthrie, 84, who vanished sometime between the night of January 31 and the morning of February 1.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to her recovery or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.