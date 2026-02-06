Kim Kardashian makes bombshell claim about Kanye West relation after divorce

Kim Kardashian offers rare insight into her connection with ex husband Kanye West.

The SKIMS mogul, 45, sat with Complex on February 5 and discussed about she and the rapper has rolled things after finalising divorce.

The duo, that first met in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014, shares four children together; : North, 12, Saint,10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6. The then couple finalised their divorce in 2022 after filing in 2021.

“We’ll always be family,” she told the outlet after she was asked about promoting West’s Yeezy boots in a January TikTok.

“We both know that,” she added. “We will be okay, and there's so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids.”

As for the Yeezy boots, Kardashian explained, “I couldn’t deny the Yeezy heel, so I had to shout it out."

The Keeping Up with Kardashians alum, in her TikTok showed how she would style an outfit during an Aspen trip.

As she walked through the pieces, she explained she paired the look with Yeezy boots, saying, "I will say, there’s nothing like a Yeezy heel. I don’t know if they ever made these or just made them for me. I love when a shoe is tonal to the pant.”

These candid remarks came after the mother-of-four casually commented about her struggle of coping up with West after separation.

"I was pretty tested, I will say. Very tested," said Kardashian on an October 2025 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. "I mean, I have psoriasis again. I felt it. I mean, I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect. My kids are involved now."

"Everyone around can handle it, but like…protect my babies,” she said. "They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up. They’re gonna see.”

"So my job as a mom is to just make sure that at a time when that behavior is happening, is just to make sure that they are protected."