Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie’s red carpet moment evokes film magic

Jacob Elordi brought a touch of reel-life chivalry to the real-life red carpet alongside Margot Robbie.

The Australian hunt charmed the onlookers as he shielded his Wuthering Heights co-star from the rain while the pair made their way down the carpet to pose for photos.

On Thursday, February 5, the newly minted Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor winner and the Oscar-nominated actress attended the London premiere of the Emerald Fennell–directed film.

Given London’s chilly weather, the two braved gusty winds and a sudden downpour.

As the Barbie star appeared without an umbrella, Elordi rushed to quickly step in, protecting her from getting soaked in the rain.

The sweet red carpet moment subtly echoed a scene from the upcoming film that fans may recognise from the trailer, adding an extra layer of movie magic to the evening.

For the latest red carpet, the co-stars continued to lean into method dressing.

Robbie, 35, donned a semi-sheer pale pink corset-style gown with antique gold braided boning and a long train with intricate hair and feather detailing.

While she wore designs by London-based designer Dilara Findikoglu, Elordi, 28, opted for a monochromatic slate gray tailored Bottega look.

He completed it with a long suit jacket and coordinating silk tie.