Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse bundle up as they look toward a new chapter

Robert Pattinson braved the chilly New York City weather alongside his beloved fiancée, Suki Waterhouse.

The couple, who welcomed their first and only child, a baby girl in March 2024, bundled up in warm jackets as they stepped out on a cold winter afternoon.

On Thursday, February 5, The Batman star and Waterhouse, 34, were spotted together in the Big Apple, appearing to check out new homes as they looked toward a fresh chapter as a family of three.

The pair were accompanied by a friend or possibly a real estate agent as they toured apartments around the city.

The low-key outing comes on the heels of buzz surrounding 39-year-old Pattinson’s upcoming film The Drama, after A24 released the first official trailer for the project, which also stars Zendaya.

Interestingly, Tom Holland’s fiancee and the Twilight famed actor are starring in three new movies together all coming out this year.

All the movies starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya:

The Drama (Release Date: 3 April 2026)

A psychological romantic drama from A24 where they play an engaged couple whose relationship unravels due to a dark secret.

The Odyssey (Release Date: 17 July 2026)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, featuring Zendaya as Athena and Pattinson as Antinous.

Dune: Part Three (Release Date: 18 December 2026)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, this film continues Zendaya’s role as Chani, with Pattinson joining the cast in an undisclosed role (rumoured to be Scytale).