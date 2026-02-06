Zayn Malik’s fifth album title KONNAKOL explained

Zayn Malik appears to be laying his heart bare via his upcoming album with heartfelt references to his South Asian cultural roots.

The former One Direction star is leaving nothing unsaid thanks to his talent of blending deeply personal experiences with his music.

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker’s fifth solo album, KONNAKOL, is no spur-of-the-moment decision, but a carefully planned release marked by precise timing and deliberate Easter eggs.

KONNAKOL meaning:

It is a vocal percussion technique used in South Indian Carnatic music, where complex rhythmic patterns are spoken aloud using specific syllables.

Think of it as the vocal equivalent of tabla drums, but created entirely with the human voice.

The technique involves reciting rhythmic phrases using syllables like "ta," "ka," "di," "na," and "tom" in intricate patterns that mirror percussive instruments.

By naming his album after this traditional musical form, Zayn can be seen as signaling that KONNAKOL will feature deep integration of South Asian musical elements rather than surface-level incorporation.

"I have been working on some cool shit in South Asian music and bringing those influences into my music as well," Zayn said during a livestream ahead of his Las Vegas residency. "It is like pop, R&B, and a lot of Indian influences. The record is like a continuation of Mind of Mine in that sense."

During his January Vegas residency shows, Zayn premiered "Fatal," a new track that incorporates Urdu lyrics — marking the first time he's integrated his native language into his music beyond brief phrases. The song demonstrated his commitment to honoring his Pakistani heritage in his work.