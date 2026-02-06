Sharna Burgess details planning baby with Brian Austin Green after 40

Sharna Burgees is opening up about her hopes to expand her family with fiancé Brian Austin Green–and how different the journey could be this time around.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro revealed on the February 4 episode of the Between Us Moms podcast that Brian’s past experiences with fatherhood were never planned.

"Brian's swimmers are very, very strong, and … he's spoken about this before, but all five of his kiddos were unplanned,” the 40-year-old dancer shared.

“Obviously, he loves and cherishes every single one of them—the universe gives you what you're meant to have—but he's never had that experience of planning a baby.”