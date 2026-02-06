Jesy Nelson promises to reveal untold story behind Little Mix exit

Jesy Nelson blamed the pressures of fame and mental health struggles for her shock decision

Jesy Nelson has vowed to reveal the truth behind why she left Little Mix for a 'long time.'

The former Little Mix star, 34, who recently separated from her fiancé Zion Foster, will explain her reasons in in her new Amazon Prime documentary; Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix.

Speaking ahead of it's release on February 13, Jesy teased what is in store in a Q and A on Tuesday.

Of why it is now her time to tell the truth, Jesy said: 'I have never really said anything. I have always stayed quiet because - I don't actually know why I stayed quiet. I've just never said anything, and this felt like the time to tell my story.

'I speak about my childhood, my dad, the reasons why I left Little Mix, which I have never, ever spoken about, it was really tough.

'There's been a constant narrative about me and certain interviews where people have spoke and I believe gave a false narrative of why I left, so this was my turn to say my truth and why I left.

'But I also really hope that it gets put to bed after this because I feel like I have been carrying that weight for a really long time, but who knows. It was the most vulnerable time in my life, but like I said it's like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders and this is my truth.

'What was really lovely - because when I left it was a big explosion and all the headlines and narratives; it felt like quite a dark cloud over Little Mix.'

Jesy quit the group after nine years, blaming the pressures of fame and mental health struggles for her shock decision.