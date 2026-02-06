Kate Ferdinand gives fans sneak peek into her busy Dubai routine

Rio's sons Lorenz and Tate refused to join them due to their football careers back in the UK

Kate Ferdinand gave fans a sneak peek into her life in Dubai, which is now full of work outs, therapy, and the school run.

The former TOWIE star, 34, recently became emotional after admitting she has struggled with the move and feels homesick for the UK and her stepsons.

Kate moved to Dubai alongside with her husband Rio, 47, last year, along with their children, Shae, two, Cree, five, as well as Rio's daughter Tia, 14.

However, his sons Lorenz, 19, and Tate, 17, refused to join them due to their football careers back in the UK.

Sharing insight into her life in the UAE this week, Kate as an early riser kicked off her morning at 6am.

Kate looked after her children, and made their breakfast before taking them to school.

She then headed out for a meeting and returned home for another remote meeting.

She made sure to put the youngest kids to bed early at 6:30 pm, before taking part in an online therapy session.

Later, she enjoyed a catch-up with her stepdaughter Tia and relaxed with a LED face mask on before heading to bed.

In a new episode of her Blended podcast, she said: 'I feel like we've opened our eyes to a different world. But I love London, I love the UK.

'I do feel happy in Dubai, but I'm just missing a part of me.'

The influencer admitted she found it difficult being back after spending a cosy Christmas back in London, as well as missing home comforts.