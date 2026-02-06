 
Travis Kelce teases Taylor Swift wedding plans ahead of their big day

The multi-Grammy-winner and the NFL star are set to tie the knot over the summer in Rhode Island

Geo News Digital Desk
February 06, 2026

The couple got engaged last year after two years of dating
Travis Kelce is already setting the tone for what could be one of the most talked-about wedding receptions of the year.

Speaking to TMZ while heading into his New Heights Super Bowl party on Wednesday, January 5, the NFL star teased just how lively things might get when he ties the knot with Taylor Swift.

Asked how many kegs of his Garage Beer brand guests could expect at the reception, Kelce joked,“Man, I can’t even count that high,” laughing as he made his way inside the bash.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, was in a celebratory mood throughout the night. Cameras later caught him chatting with fans outside the party and signing autographs. 

Swift, also 36, skipped the Super Bowl event, which Kelce co-hosted with his brother Jason. Still, partygoers noticed she wasn’t completely absent. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a framed photo of the pop superstar on display at the venue.

“A picture from Taylor’s 2017 Super Saturday Night pre-Super Bowl concert was displayed at the New Heights Super Bowl party!” one fan wrote on X.

Kelce proposed to Swift in August 2025 after two years of dating. The couple is expected to wed this summer at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

