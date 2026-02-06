'Jurassic Park' cast reunites for Super Bowl ad: 'Wi-Fi finds a way'

The theme park is finally open for business thanks to a simple solution

Jurassic Park is roaring back to life on Super Bowl Sunday.

Jeff Goldblum reunites with Laura Dern and Sam Neill in a new Xfinity commercial airing during Super Bowl LX, returning fans to the iconic world of the 1993 blockbuster just in time for the Big Game.

Ahead of the game on Sunday, February 8, Xfinity released two new ads set in the Jurassic Park universe, including one playful spot that opens with Goldblum, 73, tapping out a few unmistakable notes from John Williams’ legendary score.

The second ad reimagines the original film’s chaos with a modern fix. This time, Jurassic Park’s downfall could have been avoided with stronger Wi-Fi. As Samuel L. Jackson’s character tells Richard Attenborough’s John Hammond, “I can’t get Jurassic Park back online without—” an Xfinity representative jumps in to save the day.

“By the way, you should have plugged this in,” he says, as the park powers back up. “I think we’re back in business,” Dern, 58, adds. “Guys, that could’ve been bad.”

Blending new footage with scenes from the original film, the commercial shows a fully functional park. Dinosaurs roam peacefully. The safari ride is back. Goldblum quips, “Well, this is gonna be a lovely weekend.”

“Are you getting good signal out here?” an employee asks.

“Oh yes,” Goldblum replies. “Wi-Fi finds a way.”