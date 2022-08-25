Meghan Markle ‘hatched the perfect plan’ to lead royals as B-list ‘cable TV soap’ star

Reaction to Meghan Markle’s part-time royal plans reportedly left the Duchess shell-shocked.

He was quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan had this super plan, this half in and half out, sort of, plan.”

“The background to that was Meghan, as ever, she truly believed that this would elevate the British monarchy onto new level, an international level where people would genuinely think, you know, they're a superpower, a brand new league of their own.”

“On paper, some of her ideas did look quite good. I've been privy enough to see some of them.”

“You see, it's the monarchy and they have spend over a thousand years putting their own brand together. [This] certainly wasn't going to change it in 10 minutes, on the arrival of some, sort of, B-list actress from a cable TV soap.”

The expert even went on to reference how Prince Harry “couldn't believe the Queen had turned him down” after offering to work as a part-time royal.

“There was no fancy, sort of, arguments or anything like that, Meghan and Harry thought they'd hatched the perfect plan for them to become an international ambassador, if you like, for the British monarchy.”