Brooklyn Beckham's nickname for Nicola Peltz sparks fans reactions

Brooklyn Beckham left a cheeky nickname under his wife Nicola Peltz's birthday post, sending fans into a frenzy.

On Wednesday, the estranged son of Sir David and Victoria Beckham celebrated his 27th birthday, with his wife Nicola, 31, throwing him a party.

On Thursday, March 5, one day after her husband turned 27, the Holidate actress, 31, gave fans a glimpse into his birthday festivities with fun-filled friends get together.

The pair looked stunning, exuding power couple vibes as they posed together.

She captioned the post: 'Last night was so special. Thank you to everyone who came and made it so perfect. we all love you so much brooklyn!"

Fans were quick to share their birthday wishes for the aspiring chef.

However, the post's most-liked comment came from Brooklyn himself, who sweetly wrote to his wife: 'My sexy little pepper xx.'

The flirty remark racked up more than 300 likes, with fans replying to share their love for the couple as one commented: 'best couple!' Another added: 'The third picture is smoking.'

It comes after Nicola offered pointed response when she was questioned about the drama surrounding the Beckham family feud.

However, in an interview this week the billionaire heiress was directly asked: 'There’s been a lot of public interest in your real life and relationship with husband Brooklyn Beckham’s family. How have you navigated that attention?'

Steering the chat firmly back to her upcoming movie, Nicola pointedly replied: 'I’ve been editing my next film [Prima] for the past two and a half weeks.

'So honestly, I’ve been in the editing room. We haven’t had weekends. We’ve just been trying to make a deadline [for Cannes].'

She added to The Hollywood Reporter: 'And it’s been so amazing to just put my focus on that and be creative. It’s been really fun doing that, and I’m really excited for it to come out.'

Meanwhile, Victoria thanked her family who joined her at her Paris Fashion Week, making the moment event more memorable.

However, their estranged son Brooklyn, 27, did not show up as he continues to isolate himself from family festivities.