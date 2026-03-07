Britney Spears breaks silence after California arrest

Britney Spears may have had a rough night, but according to someone who knows her best, she’s already bouncing back.

The Toxic singer briefly texted her longtime friend and former assistant Sean Phillip after news broke that she’s been arrested for driving under the influence in California.

"She said, 'I'm OK,'" Sean revealed during the March 6 broadcast of Good Morning Britain. "And I said, 'Do you mind if I speak about this?' She's like, 'Yeah, go ahead.'"

Phillip–who says he talks to the pop star anywhere from daily to weekly–pushed back on the idea that the incident signals a downward spiral.

"It's not her character," he said. "She's not a harmful person."

If anything, he described Spears as remarkably resilient.

"She is one of the most strong women that I've ever like met," he added. "She's just keeps on going."

Police records show Spears was taken into custody in Ventura County around 9pm on March 4 and released the following morning. A court date has been set for May 4.

A representative for the Grammy winner later acknowledged the situation in a statement, saying, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

The rep added that Spears is “going to take the right steps and comply with the law.”

Support may also be coming from her family. Her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline – Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, – are expected to spend time with her during this period.

Meanwhile, her exes Sam Asghari and Jason Alexander urged the public to cool it with the speculation.

“Everybody makes mistakes and everybody deserves privacy,” Asghari said.

Alexander echoed the sentiment online: “Rumors spread faster than facts… Britney Spears deserves the same thing anyone else does: facts, fairness, and due process.”