Thursday Aug 25 2022
Kate Middleton to be ‘very busy’ taking on ‘normal’ school tasks for kids

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Kate Middleton is likely to take on ‘normal’ duties as a mother sewing away name tags on kids’ school uniforms.

According to Daily Express, royal correspondent Richard Palmer joined Royal Round-Up host Pandora Forsyth to weigh in on the Duchess of Cambridge’s new duties once her kids start going to school in Windsor.

Forsyth said: "I have seen on the [school] website that I think they have to sew on all their uniform, all their little name tags and stuff.

“So, I'm sure Kate will be very busy sewing away with all the different name tags."

Palmer added: "That is very much something that I can imagine her doing actually. Rather than giving it to some funky to do."

Forsyth also talked about the Duchess’ desire to lead as much a “normal life as possible” for the Cambridge kids.

"I don't know how normal it can get through when you are part of the Royal Family, but there we are,” she said.

Palmer added: "We have to be respectful of their right to enjoy their education without us."

