Meghan Markle got 'real-life' Prince because of 'ambition': 'Dwells in victimhood'

Meghan Markle likes playing 'victim' in her story with the royal family, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who released the first episode of her podcast Archetypes this week, revealed how she was labelled during the initial stages of dating Prince Harry.

Meghan said: "I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband."

Commenting on Meghan's ambition, expert Kinsey said: "I think ambition is a great word. Meghan often dwells in victimhood. She was clearly ambitious before she married Harry.

Kinsey continued: "If Meghan wasn't ambitious, she wouldn't be living in a beautiful home in Montecito, CA with a real-life Prince. She has never heard the word "yes" more in her life. Her life is great."

Meghan moved to California with Harry in 2020. The couple now lives in their Montecito mansion alongside two children.