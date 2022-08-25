 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle got 'real-life' Prince because of 'ambition': 'Dwells in victimhood'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Meghan Markle likes playing 'victim' in her story with the royal family, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who released the first episode of her podcast Archetypes this week, revealed how she was labelled during the initial stages of dating Prince Harry.

Meghan said: "I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband."

Commenting on Meghan's ambition, expert Kinsey said: "I think ambition is a great word. Meghan often dwells in victimhood. She was clearly ambitious before she married Harry.

Kinsey continued: "If Meghan wasn't ambitious, she wouldn't be living in a beautiful home in Montecito, CA with a real-life Prince. She has never heard the word "yes" more in her life. Her life is great."

Meghan moved to California with Harry in 2020. The couple now lives in their Montecito mansion alongside two children.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s podcast leaves Palace aides ‘worried’

Meghan Markle’s podcast leaves Palace aides ‘worried’
Meghan Markle told 'you’re not ambitious when you marry a prince': 'Hit jackpot'

Meghan Markle told 'you’re not ambitious when you marry a prince': 'Hit jackpot'
Prince Harry’s memoir might be pushed to next year over royal family ‘truth bombs’

Prince Harry’s memoir might be pushed to next year over royal family ‘truth bombs’
Elon Musk pleads pals not to ‘take on’ Amber Heard: ‘Could kill them’

Elon Musk pleads pals not to ‘take on’ Amber Heard: ‘Could kill them’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘attentive only to each other’ on romantic Italian honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘attentive only to each other’ on romantic Italian honeymoon
Demi Lovato warns ‘young girls’ against dating ‘older men’: ‘It’s NOT okay’

Demi Lovato warns ‘young girls’ against dating ‘older men’: ‘It’s NOT okay’
Harry Styles has honest reaction to ‘balding’ rumours

Harry Styles has honest reaction to ‘balding’ rumours
Meghan Markle told to ‘move on’ from horrific fire in Archie’s nursery

Meghan Markle told to ‘move on’ from horrific fire in Archie’s nursery
Kate Middleton to be ‘very busy’ taking on ‘normal’ school tasks for kids

Kate Middleton to be ‘very busy’ taking on ‘normal’ school tasks for kids
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Morfydd Clark sizzles in plunging top at star-studded screening

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Morfydd Clark sizzles in plunging top at star-studded screening
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not bringing’ Archie, Lilibet to UK again

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not bringing’ Archie, Lilibet to UK again
Kate Middleton set to take on Princess Diana’s role?

Kate Middleton set to take on Princess Diana’s role?

Latest

view all