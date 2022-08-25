Prince William lived ‘Diana moment’ with ‘extraordinary embrace’

Prince William raised eyebrows when he gave a warm hug to players of England women national team after their epic win in the Women’s Euro 2022 against Germany however experts are of a different opinion.

During his conversation with OK!, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe dubbed the hug as a “Diana moment” that showed the prince shrugging off royal formalities to emphasize the achievement.

"When the Lionesses won, when William presented the trophy, it wasn’t just a question of pushing the trophy into the captain’s hands," he told the outlet.

"There was this extraordinary embrace, this broad smile across his face. If you want to know what Diana’s legacy was, look very closely at that clip. It was a Diana moment.

"Getting involved in such a way was exactly what she did. It was absolutely right."

This came after former royal butler Grant Harrold previously gave similar comments. “Historically, there was a rule with royals that you could look but you couldn’t touch.

"If you met a royal, you could look at them and if they offered you a handshake, you were to accept it.

"That was a lot to do with the mystique surrounding the family but also for security reasons, too."