 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK Jennie looks sensual in HBO series debut: Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

BLACKPINK Jennie is gearing up for her acting debut in the upcoming HBO series The Idol, created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson.

Contrary to the beliefs of BLACKPINK fans, Jennie prominently appears in multiple scenes, originally she was thought of as doing a small cameo role.

American fashion and culture magazine Flaunt reported on the news and revealed that Jennie is playing a secondary character who is bisexual.

As per Koreaboo, the latest trailer released on August 22, gives sapphic vibes, however many netizens bashed it as being queerbaiting.

Many BLACKPINK fans warned the fandom about how creators of The Idol have a track record of LGBTQIA+ representation.

Jennie plays Jennie Ruby Jane alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, The Weeknd, Suzanna Son, Jane Adams,  Dan Levy, and more, which are in the latest series.

The Idol is set against the backdrop of the music industry and is centred around a self-help guru and a modern-day cult leader who get into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.

Watch the second teaser below:

Latest teaser of The Idol


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's memoir won't hurt Kate, William and Queen

Prince Harry's memoir won't hurt Kate, William and Queen
Prince William and Kate followed Diana’s steps in modern education for children

Prince William and Kate followed Diana’s steps in modern education for children

Meghan Markle’s Archie, Lilibet ‘added to Netflix payroll’ for ‘quick cash’

Meghan Markle’s Archie, Lilibet ‘added to Netflix payroll’ for ‘quick cash’
Prince William stays loyal to the Queen and monarchy, thanks to Diana

Prince William stays loyal to the Queen and monarchy, thanks to Diana
Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ score in impressive time

Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ score in impressive time

Sylvester Stallone denies reports of getting divorce from Jennifer Flavin over his dog

Sylvester Stallone denies reports of getting divorce from Jennifer Flavin over his dog
Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert plagued by ‘ancient curse’

Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert plagued by ‘ancient curse’
Meghan Markle ‘settling scores’ with ‘podcast scheming’

Meghan Markle ‘settling scores’ with ‘podcast scheming’
Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves ‘second chance’ after apologizing to Chris Rock

Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves ‘second chance’ after apologizing to Chris Rock

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threatening’ Royal Family with UK return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threatening’ Royal Family with UK return
Karl Stefanovic laughs off at Meghan Markle’s reaction to fire scare in Archie’s room

Karl Stefanovic laughs off at Meghan Markle’s reaction to fire scare in Archie’s room
Prince William recalls his 'friendly kickabouts' with Jill Scott in personal note

Prince William recalls his 'friendly kickabouts' with Jill Scott in personal note

Latest

view all