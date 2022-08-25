Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert plagued by ‘ancient curse’

file footage

Princess Charlene’s marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco is said to be plagued by an ‘ancient curse’, as rumours of their romance ‘dwindling’ continue to do rounds.



In light of recent reports alleging that Charlene and Albert’s marriage has run its course, sources told New Idea that the union was ‘doomed’ from the start because of a curse on the royal House of Grimaldi that’s ruined couples in the family for decades.

As per the insiders, the curse states that the Grimaldis can never find true love or happiness in their married lives, reported International Business Times.

The source cited several unfortunate romances among the Grimaldis, including the famous love affair between Prince Rainier III and American actress Grace Kelly.

While Prince Rainier and Grace were happily married, the actress died a tragic death at the age of 52, ultimately ending their marriage with a horrific tragedy.

Meanwhile, Grace and Rainier’s two daughters have also had tumultuous love lives; their daughter Princess Caroline has been wed three times, while Princess Stephanie was impregnated by a bodyguard.

Meanwhile, Albert and Princess Charlene have continued to dismiss reports of their alleged divorce, with Charlene telling French daily Nice-Matin: “You want to talk about rumours of divorce or my new home in Switzerland? I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumours about my life, and my relationship.”