Prince William stays loyal to the Queen and monarchy thanks to Diana

Prince William has been following in his mother Princess Diana’s footsteps even 25 years after her death in a fatal car crash.

The late Princess of Wales’ former bodyguard Ken Wharfe told OK! “It was her unfailing loyalty to the Queen, to the monarchy, and a commitment to making life better for ordinary people, for the homeless, the dispossessed."

Reflecting on the Duke of Cambridge being a dutiful son, Wharfe said: “That’s being echoed particularly by William now, and that legacy is one of the reasons why we still talk about her 25 years on."

Wharfe has co-written a book titled, Diana: Remembering The Princess to detail his “extraordinary journey” with her.

“The younger generation who didn’t know Diana are trying to understand, ‘What was the magic with this woman? Why are we still talking about her 25 years on?’,” Wharfe expressed.

"I was nervous about meeting a member of the royal family, but Diana made that experience completely the opposite," he revealed.

"When I met her at Sandringham, in Norfolk, William and Harry were there.

"William was attempting to play the piano and Harry was being a pest and she said to me, 'I don’t envy you doing this, Ken, looking after my children. They can be a bloody nuisance.'"

He added: "I sensed that real sense of normalcy. I thought this woman could be a friend you knew, there wasn’t this division. That was part of her magic, the way she embraced people."