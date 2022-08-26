 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Serena Williams receives exciting news after Meghan Markle podcast

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Serena Williams receives exciting news after Meghan Markle’s podcast
Serena Williams receives exciting news after Meghan Markle’s podcast

Serena Williams will face Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in her first round match at the US Open on Monday a few days after she appeared as guest on Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast.

Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam title winner who has hinted she will make the event her farewell tournament, is in the same quarter of the draw as second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

The 40-year-old American superstar, whose first Grand Slam title came at the 1999 US Open, would meet Kontaveit in the second round if both win their opening matches at the year´s final Grand Slam event.

The USTA announced later Thursday that all women´s matches in Williams´s half of the draw will be scheduled for Monday.

Williams, who is one title shy of the all-time record 24 Slam crowns won by Margaret Court, could have quite a path to the final were she to make a shock run on the Flushing Meadows hardcourts.

She could face Canada´s 14th-seeded Leylah Fernandez, a 19-year-old who was last year´s US Open runner-up, in the fourth round and Tunisia´s Ons Jabeur, this year´s Wimbledon runner-up, in the quarter-finals.

Serena indicated in interviews earlier this month that she is ready to move on with other areas of her life, including possibly having a second child. (Web Desk/AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Queen told 'not to travel' ahead of historic changes in UK

Queen told 'not to travel' ahead of historic changes in UK
Royal experts praise Prince William and Kate’s move to shift from London to Windsor

Royal experts praise Prince William and Kate’s move to shift from London to Windsor

Queen Elizabeth wishes her cousin on 78th birthday

Queen Elizabeth wishes her cousin on 78th birthday
Meghan Markle ‘banking’ on Prince Harry to shed ‘bitter and angry’ image

Meghan Markle ‘banking’ on Prince Harry to shed ‘bitter and angry’ image
Britney Spears believes ‘Hold Me Closer’ will ‘put her back on the map’: Insider

Britney Spears believes ‘Hold Me Closer’ will ‘put her back on the map’: Insider
Meghan Markle, Joe Rogan have a rocky past

Meghan Markle, Joe Rogan have a rocky past
Meghan Markle’s treatment of her relatives show ‘she’s in for herself’

Meghan Markle’s treatment of her relatives show ‘she’s in for herself’
Prince Charles will forever be 'stalked' by 'ghost of Diana', says expert

Prince Charles will forever be 'stalked' by 'ghost of Diana', says expert
BLACKPINK Jennie gets trolled after dating rumours with BTS V, again

BLACKPINK Jennie gets trolled after dating rumours with BTS V, again

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon surprise fans with iconic ‘Friends’ scene, watch

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon surprise fans with iconic ‘Friends’ scene, watch
Prince Harry ‘slammed’ phone on Prince William’s face amid ‘bullying’

Prince Harry ‘slammed’ phone on Prince William’s face amid ‘bullying’
Kourtney Kardashian models Jennifer Aniston’s iconic Rachel hairdo

Kourtney Kardashian models Jennifer Aniston’s iconic Rachel hairdo

Latest

view all