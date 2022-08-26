Prince Harry holds a minute’s silence at charity polo match in Colorado

Prince Harry joined his long-time friend Nacho Figueras for a special charity polo match in Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup tournament in Carbondale, Colorado.

At the start of the tournament, the Duke of Sussex observed a minute of silence for a beloved polo player Chevy Beh.

Paying respects to Beh, who sadly passed away this past week at the age of 37, Harry took off his hat for the tribute that honored the player, who was the CEO of medical scheduling app BookDoc and was scheduled to play on the Royal Salute team at the charity event.

The royal also kept his hat off in honor of the American national anthem that marked the start of the tournament.

Harry played alongside his Argentine friend Nacho on the Sentebale team as they took to the field against other US Polo Association teams.

At the annual event, Harry shared that his team was "proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive."

"The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time, as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic," he added.

"We are enormously grateful to our partners and supporters here today, especially our long-standing title sponsor, ISPS Handa, for making the day possible."