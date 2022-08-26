 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry holds a minute’s silence at charity polo match in Colorado

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Prince Harry holds a minute’s silence at charity polo match in Colorado
Prince Harry holds a minute’s silence at charity polo match in Colorado 

Prince Harry joined his long-time friend Nacho Figueras for a special charity polo match in Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup tournament in Carbondale, Colorado.

At the start of the tournament, the Duke of Sussex observed a minute of silence for a beloved polo player Chevy Beh.

Paying respects to Beh, who sadly passed away this past week at the age of 37, Harry took off his hat for the tribute that honored the player, who was the CEO of medical scheduling app BookDoc and was scheduled to play on the Royal Salute team at the charity event.

The royal also kept his hat off in honor of the American national anthem that marked the start of the tournament.

Harry played alongside his Argentine friend Nacho on the Sentebale team as they took to the field against other US Polo Association teams.

At the annual event, Harry shared that his team was "proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive."

"The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time, as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic," he added.

"We are enormously grateful to our partners and supporters here today, especially our long-standing title sponsor, ISPS Handa, for making the day possible."

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard ‘caged women up’: ‘Could leave if they wanted’

Amber Heard ‘caged women up’: ‘Could leave if they wanted’
Meghan Markle confuses ‘being royal with being famous’

Meghan Markle confuses ‘being royal with being famous’
Meghan Markle is not wrong, media used 'three dozen ambition words' for her

Meghan Markle is not wrong, media used 'three dozen ambition words' for her
Ryan Reynolds pens adorable note for ‘spectacular’ wife Blake Lively on her 35th birthday

Ryan Reynolds pens adorable note for ‘spectacular’ wife Blake Lively on her 35th birthday
Sylvester Stallone did not split from Jenner Flavin on 'trivial' dog argument

Sylvester Stallone did not split from Jenner Flavin on 'trivial' dog argument
Kylie Jenner convinces fans she broke up with Travis Scott: Here's Why

Kylie Jenner convinces fans she broke up with Travis Scott: Here's Why

Latest

view all