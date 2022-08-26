Prince Harry arrives in electric SUV to board $9 million private jet

Prince Harry was recently spotted arriving in an electric Audi SUV as he boarded a private jet to attend a one-day charity event in Aspen, Colorado.

Before heading off to the annual event, the Duke of Sussex reportedly waited for 30 minutes in a gas-guzzling vehicle at Santa Barbara airport while his staff dropped off his polo kit for the tournament, as per Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, it was reported yesterday that the royal will be participating in the charity event which aims to pay a tribute to the efforts of his late mother Princess Diana to spread awareness about HIV.

Ahead of the event, Harry said: “We are delighted to return once again to the stunning grounds of Aspen Valley Polo Club for the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

“Sixteen years ago, Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers’ work in HIV, and named after my mum’s favourite flower, the ‘forget-me-not’ in Sesotho, representing our commitment to always remembering and advocating for those in need.

“We are all proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive.

“The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time, as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We are enormously grateful to our partners and supporters here today, especially our long-standing title sponsor, ISPS Handa, for making the day possible.”